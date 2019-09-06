Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at New Delhi railway station, 12 fire tenders at spot; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has reportedly been brought under control, a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers have been evacuated safely.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted saying that the fire was brought under control, and that senior authorities were present at the spot to keep an eye on the situation.

दिल्ली में चंडीगढ - कोचुवल्ली एक्सप्रेस की पिछली पॉवर कार में आग लगने की घटना हुई है। फॉयर ब्रिगेड द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। वरिष्ठ अधिकारी घटनास्थल पर हैं तथा स्थिति पर नजर रखे हुए हैं। घटना में किसी प्रकार की कोई जनहानि नही हुई है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 6, 2019

With inputs from PTI.