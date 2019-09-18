Fire breaks out at UCO Bank's MG Road branch in Bengaluru; fire tenders rushed to spot, no injuries reported yet

A fire broke out at the MG Road branch of the United Commercial Bank (UCO) in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports suggest that the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, due to a suspected short circuit. The NewsMinute reported that the fire which originated in the cable room was immediately tackled by the occupants of a neighbouring building. The fire was extinguished and the damage was contained in the cable room.

Smoke continued to billow out of the upper floors of the building where people remained stranded. Around 200 people were believed to be inside the building.

According to the Bangalore Mirror, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

"Three fire engines left the Mayo Hall station and extinguished the fire. There are no incidents of injury," a fire department official told the NewsMinute.