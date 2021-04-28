Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri; no casualties reported
Eight workers were said to be at the unit at the time of the incident. However, no casualties have been reported.
A major fire broke out on Wednesday at a pharmaceutical company, MR Pharma, in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.
Visuals on India Today showed huge plumes of smoke emanating from the company's plant in Ratnagiri.
Massive fire at a pharma company in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra #Fire #Ratnagiri #Maharashtra #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/ReRDheV8IX
— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 28, 2021
The fire has now been doused, and no casualties have been reported, the channel stated. E
According to NDTV, the plant is a unit producing specialised chemicals for pharmaceutical purposes.
