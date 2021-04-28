Eight workers were said to be at the unit at the time of the incident. However, no casualties have been reported.

A major fire broke out on Wednesday at a pharmaceutical company, MR Pharma, in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Visuals on India Today showed huge plumes of smoke emanating from the company's plant in Ratnagiri.

The fire has now been doused, and no casualties have been reported, the channel stated.

ight workers were said to be at the unit at the time of the incident.

According to NDTV, the plant is a unit producing specialised chemicals for pharmaceutical purposes.