Fire breaks out at firecracker factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district; 13 injured

Kolkata: At least 13 persons were injured on Sunday in a fire at a fireworks factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

There were repeated blasts as stored explosives caught fire. "I heard loud noises and even nearby houses almost shook (due to the blasts)," said an area resident.

"The fire that started in the morning was now under control," an official at Sonarpur police station said.

He said the factory owner had been held and was being questioned. "The factory is licensed but we are checking the details," he added.