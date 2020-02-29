Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Chennai, raw materials worth Rs 100 crore gutted; 32 fire tenders, 500 personnel deployed

Chennai: A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Chennai on Saturday and spread quickly across the facility, damaging raw materials worth about Rs 100 crore, a top Fire and Rescue Services official said.

The blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible and the cause of the fire was being probed, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, C Sylendra Babu said.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai. 12 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/kHKmM0LBXY — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

As many as 32 fire tenders, including six which were foam based, were used and about 500 personnel deployed to douse the fire, he said. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, too, aided the effort to douse the fire following a request, the official said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured

