Fire breaks out at building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai's Parel; four tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Monday at a building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai's Parel area, according to media reports. Four fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

Quoting fire officials, NDTV reported that the building has been evacuated and the situation is now under control. Further details are awaited.

On 23 August, four people were killed and 21 suffered injuries after a fire broke out on the 12th floor of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema in Dadar.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building did not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the civic body, but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners.

The developer of the building, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). He was subsequently arrested.

