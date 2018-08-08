You are here:
Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mumbai's Chembur; one critical among 21 injured

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 17:28:04 IST

A massive fire that broke out after a blast took place in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery in Mahul in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday, has left 21 people injured and one in critical condition, according to ANI.

At least a dozen fire tenders and five jumbo tankers were battling the blaze, which along with a thick black smoke cloud could be seen from several kilometres away. The blaze was classified as a 'Level 3' fire.

The plant had caught fire at around 3 pm, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Several workers are feared trapped inside the plant, though there were no reports of casualties. The cause of the mishap is not known. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies


