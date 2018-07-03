FIR filed against Congress IT media cell member for alleged sexual harassment; party denies receiving any complaint

An FIR was registered against Congress IT media cell member Chirag Patnaik by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after a woman from the party's social media team alleged sexual harassment by Patnaik.

CNN-News18 reported that the FIR has been registered under two sections: Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

The news channel further reported that the woman who had filed the complaint had raised the issue within Congress also. She was forced to resign from the Congress IT media cell when no one from the party heard her complaint.

CNN-News18 also reported that another woman resigned from the party's media cell after the complaint against Patnaik.

However, Divya Spandana, chairperson of Congress' social media, posted a statement on Twitter in which she said that "the complaints committee (of the Congress) does not have any complaint written/verbal/official/unofficial from the ex-worker neither do we have access to the complaint the reporter was talking about (sic)."

Spandana also stated that "the reason stated by the ex-worker for her stepping down was due to personal reasons and health issues and not related to the worker in any manner whatsoever."

In response to the recent allegations against one of our team workers by an ex worker, please read the statement below- pic.twitter.com/4LVa5Hzoxk — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 3, 2018

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at the Congress over this issue. "This issue of sexual harassment was raised and Divya Spandana did not take it seriously. Rather, she remained inactive," he said.

"Why do you have to cast aspersions on a former employee of your party? She worked for you (Congress), you should be open to probe," Bhatia further said.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said Congress is verifying the facts of the case. "Congress is verifying the facts of the case. Once truth is established, action will be taken. We have zero tolerance for such issues," News18 quoted her as saying.