FIR against AAP MLA Atishi for holding campaigns in Rajinder Nagar during 'silence period' day before bypoll

The complaint filed by Sanket Gupta said that AAP MLA Atishi held public meetings in the Rajinder Nagar constituency on 22 June at Sindhu Samaj temple, Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi

An FIR has been filed against Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Kalkaji MLA Atishi at Rajinder Nagar police station for holding a public meeting during the "Silence period".

The complaint filed by Sanket Gupta said that the AAP MLA held public meetings in the Rajinder Nagar constituency on 22 June, 2022, at Sindhu Samaj temple, Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

"It is also important to mention that the Atishi (MLA- Aam Aadmi Party) who is not a voter of Rajinder Nagar constituency is also a gross violation of ECI guidelines and we have sufficient evidence to prove that various political meetings were being conducted by her in Rajinder Nagar during the Silence Period. It is therefore, most humbly requested from you to take immediate action against Atishi for campaigning in Silence Period and for her presence in Rajinder Nagar Constituency."

The public meeting and the political campaign was carried out by the MLA for the 23 June Rajinder Nagar bypoll.

The complainant had also requested the police to make a survey of many MLAs from Punjab with Punjab Police and number of MLAs from Delhi being present in Rajinder Nagar constituency which he said could "affect the free and fair (by)poll".

Acting on the complaint, an enquiry was conducted in to the matter and the caretaker of the temple was probed. The caretaker informed that on 22 June, Atishi had held a meeting at 6 pm with about 40-50 AAP workers. The meeting went on till 8 pm.

The premises were booked by AAP Jagdish Bhalla. As per the complaint, the alleged persons violated ACP Karol Bagh's order. Hence, an offence under Section 188 IPC and Section 126 was made.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.