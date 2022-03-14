The annual budget of the Union Territory is required to be presented and approved by Parliament as there is no legislature in Jammu and Kashmir currently

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Along with the budget, she also presented supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir in the lower house of parliament today.

The annual budget of the union territory is required to be presented and approved by Parliament as there is no legislature in Jammu and Kashmir currently.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on 8 April. The first half of the Budget session began on 31 January and concluded on 11 February.

