Final Verdict on Ayodhya Case: Amit Shah congratulates justice system, Congress says it is in favour of Ram temple construction as other leaders react to judgment

A five-bench Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site of Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, the bench put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The site was occupied by the 16th Century Babri mosque which was destroyed by Hindu kar sevaks on 6 December, 1992.

The bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77-acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.

Multiple politicians, parties and other prominent leaders took to microblogging site Twitter to react to apex court's historical judgment.

Home minister Amit Shah welcomed the judgment. "I welcome the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi unanimously. I appeal to people of all communities and religions to accept this decision with ease and remain committed to our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', full of peace and harmony," says Amit Shah.

"I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will give further strength to the unity, integrity and great culture of India. This legal dispute of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which has been going on for decades, has finalised with this decision today. I congratulate the justice system of India and all the justices." he added

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वसम्मति से आये सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। मैं सभी समुदायों और धर्म के लोगों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम इस निर्णय को सहजता से स्वीकारते हुए शांति और सौहार्द से परिपूर्ण ‘एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत’ के अपने संकल्प के प्रति कटिबद्ध रहें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in Punjab to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, said that the Supreme Court verdict should not be seen as anybody's win or loss and hailed the apex court, saying, "It shows how important is to follow the legal process in resolving a dispute." He further appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

SC’s Ayodhya Judgment is notable because: It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The Congress party took to Twitter to respond to the verdict, in a series of tweets saying it respected the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. "We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.

Statement of the Congress Working Committee on the #AyodhyaVerdict pic.twitter.com/5GYUBOYq24 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 9, 2019

In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to "abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony".

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted the resolution as saying.

Asked if the Congress was supportive of Ram temple construction, he answered in the affirmative. The Congress is in favour of Ram temple construction, he said. Responding to another question, Surjewala said the Supreme Court decision in the Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people, communities or political parties.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the apex court's decision and stated that the Government of Uttar Pradesh "is fully committed to maintaining the atmosphere of peace, security and harmony in the state."

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के निर्णय का स्वागत है, देश की एकता व सद्भाव बनाए रखने में सभी सहयोग करें, उत्तर प्रदेश में शांति, सुरक्षा और सद्भाव का वातावरण बनाए रखने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबद्ध है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 9, 2019

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgment ended the centuries-old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

सभी पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद SC की बेंच के पाँचों जजों ने एकमत से आज अपना निर्णय दिया। हम SC के फ़ैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। कई दशकों के विवाद पर आज SC ने निर्णय दिया। वर्षों पुराना विवाद आज ख़त्म हुआ। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है कि शांति एवं सौहार्द बनाए रखें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019

Former RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday, credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader LK Advani for the success of the cause. Reacting to the Supreme Court clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, one of the major strategists behind the Advani's rath yatra in 1990 in support of building a temple, expressed his "extreme happiness" at the verdict.

Hailing the Supreme Court ruling on the Ayodhya title dispute case as 'historic', Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I believe this is a landmark judgment. Everyone should accept and respect it. I would appeal to people to maintain peace and order." The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to react to the verdict.

The Judgment of Hon'ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict. pic.twitter.com/DWnVRPuXMG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 9, 2019

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फैसले का हम सभी सम्मान करें, आदर करें और स्वागत करें। किसी की हार नहीं हुई है। हमारे देश ने सदैव दुनिया को शांति का संदेश दिया है। मैं सभी देश और प्रदेशवासियों से अपील करता हूँ कि आपस में एकता, प्रेम, सद्भाव और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/Cuk7IE45Mf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2019

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa urged people of the state to "wholeheartedly welcome" the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react "emotionally". He said the judgment is neither a victory nor a defeat for anyone.

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. “The judiciary is supreme and everyone should respect the decision. It is the time to present a united face before the world because the entire world is looking at India today,” Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said.

“We respect and accept the verdict. I appeal to the people of the country to maintain harmony and peace. This is the victory of the judiciary and the message should be loud and clear that how much the judiciary is important for us and people of the country are peace-loving, he told PTI. He said that respecting and honouring the laws of the land is the basic Islamic teaching. “We now need to concentrate on the development of self and the nation, he said.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray just tweeted the words, 'Jai Shree Ram'

जय श्री राम! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2019

पहले मंदिर फिर सरकार!!!

अयोध्या में मंदिर

महाराष्ट्र मे सरकार...

जय श्रीराम!!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 9, 2019

Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia welcomed the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit as a "tribute" to "lakhs of Hindus" who had sacrificed their lives for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Other prominent personalities like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chetan Bhagat and other politicians also reacted to the verdict on the microblogging site.

I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute. #AYODHYAVERDICT — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) November 9, 2019

Thank you SC. Thank you to the entire Muslim community for your grace and generosity. Thank you to the Hindu community for their patience. India remains intact, as does the birthplace of Ram. Jai Shri Ram. #AyodhyaVerdict — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 9, 2019

As our founding fathers accepted the Constitution as the guiding light of India, we honour the judgement of Supreme Court on the #AyodhyaVerdict. I request every @IYC worker to help maintain peace & harmony across the nation. Jai Hind Jai Yuva Congress pic.twitter.com/4zsz5AK3gG — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) November 9, 2019

As pointed out by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the landmark verdict of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is not about victory or loss. It is about doing what is right and above all about communities coexisting in harmony & brotherhood moving towards building a better India.#AyodhyaVerdict — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) November 9, 2019