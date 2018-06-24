Fifteen, including a child, killed in Telangana accident after tractor-trolley falls into Yadadri canal

Hyderabad: Fourteen women and a child were killed while seven others injured when a tractor-trolley fell into a canal in neighbouring Yadadri district on Sunday, police said.

The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 AM, they said.

Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred.

"The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh who is monitoring rescue operation, told PTI over the phone.