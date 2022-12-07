FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Brazillian offer' by streetside food stall in Kolkata on match days is winning hearts

Kolkata, the City of Joy, is known for its immense love and passion for football. From the East Bengal-Mohunbagan derby to Brazil-Argentina Super Classico, the locals have cordially adopted the excitement. Since the beginning of the Qatar World Cup, the fever for the football extravaganza has hit every nook and corner of the city. While some posh restaurants have donned the World Cup theme, street vendors are not too far. A roadside stall selling a local dish, ‘ghugni’ (refers to a delicious curry made of peas) was spotted offering a “buy 2, get 1” deal exclusively for Brazil fans. A photograph of the food stall was dropped on Twitter by a native on his personal handle.

Ghugni: Rs 15/-

“Brazilian offer”

1 plate free with every 2 plates

(Only on days Brazil is playing) My city, Calcutta.



The former capital of India is well recognised for cheaper food than other states. The price mentioned in the banner read that a plate of ghugni would cost just Rs 15. However, the “Brazillian offer” was noted on another banner attached to the structure of the shop. It said that customers would get two extra plates of the dish while paying for just one. Although, there was a condition that the offer can be availed on days when Brazil play a match in the World Cup.

The Selecao has so far been in impressive form in the tournament. They advanced to the knockout stage as the group topper losing just one of their three games. Their Round of 16 match against South Korea might be threatening for other top teams. Neymar’s side crushed the Asian nation 4-1 in what could be called a one-sided affair. They will take on Luka Modric’s Croatia in the quarter-final clash on 9 December at the Education City Stadium. Tite’s boys have supposedly a long way to go in the tournament, thanks to their amazing team game and the remarkable talent of young footballers.

Thus, customers can visit the shop till Brazil remains in the trophy race. The image was taken by the user from the timeline of one of his Facebook friends. However, the exact location of the stall is unknown.

Earlier, a lane in the city, popularly known as “FIFA Gali”, created much buzz across social media. With the inauguration of the World Cup, the place situated at North Kolkata’s Ramjoy Seal Sishu Pathsala, Garanhata Street, came to light.

The colour of the street is either blue-white or yellow-green. The buildings have beautiful murals painted on the walls and flags waving from the tops. From life-sized cardboard cutouts of well-known football players to children sporting the jerseys of their beloved teams, this avenue serves as evidence of how influential football is to Kolkata.