It’s no surprise that football fever has once again gripped the globe with the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As eight countries- Portugal, Brazil, France, England, Morocco, Croatia, Argentina and the Netherlands- are aiming for a spot in the semifinals, their fans are also super excited and are pulling out all stops to support their teams. But one fan may have taken the cake as far as the idea of supporting his side in all conditions goes. A few days back, a photo shared on the internet showed a man watching the World Cup even while he was being operated upon. Needless to say, the picture caught the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra, who praised the fan’s dedication.

Tagging FIFA in the tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Don’t you think this gentleman deserves some kind of trophy…???”

View the tweet here:

Hey @FIFAcom Don’t you think this gentleman deserves some kind of trophy…??? https://t.co/ub2wBzO5QL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2022



The tweet shares a post from an account named Notes from Poland, which shows doctors operating on a man while he watches the game even under anaesthesia. The image was reportedly taken from a hospital in Kielce. As per a Daily Mail report, the man, who underwent surgery on his ‘lower regions’, asked the surgeons if he could view the match between Wales and Iran during the procedure. The doctors acquiesced to his request.

The photo immediately grabbed the attention of Twitter users, with many admiring the patient’s dedication to the sport. “He should be made the ambassador to promote soccer,” wrote one individual.

He should be made the ambassador to promote soccer — Sameer Goel (@sameergoel_chd) December 8, 2022



A few people praised the hospital for providing both entertainment and healthcare.

Hospital for medical care + entertainment! Good distraction for the patient 🙂 Doctors on the otherhand very focused, undisturbed! Should congratulate the doctors for successful operation 😀 — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) December 8, 2022

Some hailed the doctors for not being distracted.

The doctors must be congratulated as well for not being distracted — Mamta Baunthiyal (@BaunthiyalMamta) December 8, 2022



Others wrote that both the doctors and the patient deserved an award.

Along with the patient, the medical professionals deserve larger trophy for managing him to watch while doing surgery:) — Avinash Gavali (@avinash_gavali) December 8, 2022



One user even mentioned that such practices were becoming more popular now.

It is very much common in OTs now a days sir. To relieve anxiety of patient, we need to do such practices. A good music, a web series episode or even live #Fifa match cn solve the issue.😍 — yogesh vele (@yogeshvele) December 8, 2022



This is not the only post related to football fans that has grabbed eyeballs recently. A street-side food stall in Kolkata came up with a special ‘Brazilian offer’ recently. The stall is offering a “buy 2 get 1 free” deal on ghugni, a local dish, on the days the Selecao are playing.