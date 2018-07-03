FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Sweden vs Switzerland and Colombia vs England, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

England will try and overcome the weight of history of knockout heartbreaks in recent past when they face Colombia in the last-16 of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday while the South American outfit will attempt to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the second time in succession.

England changed nine of their outfield players as they lost to Belgium in their last group game. Coach Gareth Southgate will know if that was the right policy as he looks to lead England to their first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since World Cup 2006.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

Southgate has all his squad available except for Fabian Delph, who flew back to the UK on Friday for the birth of his third child, with Dele Ali expected to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield after a calf strain saw him sidelined against Panama and Belgium.

England have shown themselves to be a huge threat from set pieces with six of the eight goals they have scored in Russia scored from dead-ball situations.

Colombia will look to central defender Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez to counteract that threat. The Barcelona stopper has scored two goals himself following set pieces taken by Juan Quintero.

Santiago Arias and Johan Mojica are guarantees at right-back and left-back, while Carlos Sanchez may be picked to play in a midfield of three, alongside Jefferson Lerma.

Sweden vs Switzerland

The World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden on Tuesday will be a duel between Europe's two quiet, under-the-radar achievers.

But anyone who has followed Switzerland closely over the past two years will not be surprised by the team's progress to the last 16.

Vladimir Petkovic's side is ranked No 8 in the world, having lost just one of their past 25 matches. They warmed up for the tournament by drawing 1-1 with Spain and beating Japan 2-0 five days later.

Sweden, ranked No 24, have probably looked even stronger in the group stage. After a 1-0 win over South Korea in their opener, the Swedes were unlucky to lose to Germany after a brilliant last-gasp Toni Kroos strike. Janne Andersson's team then routed Mexico 3-0 to secure top spot in their group.

Here is all you need to know about catching the World Cup action live on 3 July:

When and where will the matches be played?

The two matches scheduled to be played on 3 July are Sweden vs Switzerland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and Colombia vs England at the Spartak Stadium.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 19 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Sweden vs Switzerland is Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia vs England at 11.30 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates at firstpost.com.

