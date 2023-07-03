'Few more people got washed in the washing machine...': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's dig at Ajit Pawar's switch

Hitting out at the BJP, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that just a few days ago NCP leaders were being investigated by the probe agencies and the moment they joined the BJP, they got “washed in the Washing machine ” and are now ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP cabinet in Maharashtra.

Congress uses the phrase “washing machine” to suggest that the BJP uses Parliament and central agencies to wash scams of its friends or those who side with the party.

“…Yesterday a few more people got washed in the washing machine…,” said the Chief Minister referring to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and eight other party MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday.

Baghel said that the BJP was targeting Opposition parties through central agencies and strangling democracy.

“…through central agencies, they first broke Shiv Sena, they were investigating Shiv Sena leaders and then suddenly investigation was closed…a few days back, NCP leaders were being investigated…the moment they left NCP and joined BJP, they are now ministers and have become part of the cabinet (Shinde-BJP cabinet) & they took the oath…through central agencies, they are strangling democracy…,” the Chief Minister added.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, suffered a vertical split on Sunday after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were also made ministers.

With inputs from agencies

