'Feeling of welfare inherent in name of Shiva': UP CM on PM Modi naming Chandrayaan's landing site 'Shiv Shakti'

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to name the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon ‘Shiv Shakti’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said “The feeling of welfare is inherent in the name of Shiva who wears the moon on his head.”

CM Yogi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The naming of the point where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander has landed, by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji as ‘Shiv Shakti’ reveals the resolve of the ‘New India’ towards ‘world welfare'”.

Earlier today, PM Modi landed in Bengaluru to meet the scientists of ISRO who led the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on 23 August.

During his address to the scientists, said that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would be known as the ‘Shivshakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point would be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

Modi has also declared 23 August as “National Space Day.”

“By naming the point on the moon where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints as ‘Tricolor’, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has given a message to the countrymen to never give up due to failure. This ‘Tricolor’ point, a symbol of strong willpower, vitality and continuous effort, will become the inspiration for every effort of India,” Yogi added.

चंद्रमा के जिस स्थान पर चंद्रयान-2 ने अपने पदचिह्न छोड़े हैं, उस प्वाइंट का ‘तिरंगा’ नामकरण कर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने विफलता से कभी भी न हारने का संदेश देश वासियों को दिया है। दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, जिजीविषा एवं सतत प्रयत्न का प्रतीक यह ‘तिरंगा’ प्वाइंट भारत के… pic.twitter.com/qnL3D8l35F — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 26, 2023

In order to keep the inspirational memory of the unprecedented achievement of ‘hoisting the Tricolor’ on the moon alive in the minds of the countrymen, every year August 23 will now be celebrated as National Space Day. With this decision taken by respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, a creative and inspiring environment will be created towards space research in the country. Thank you Prime Minister,” the Uttar Pradesh CM continued.