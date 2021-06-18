A proper work-life balance is the key to keep productivity levels up and it is important to find innovative ways to spend time with family and children

Father’s Day, to be celebrated on 20 June, is dedicated to fathers who often struggle to spend quality time with their children.

Thus, it is important to find innovative ways to spend time with family and children.

Below are few tips to maintain work-life balance when working from home:

- Keep separate areas for work and play: It is important to stay focused when working from home and equally important to spend time with your children. Try to dedicate two different areas – one for working and the other to play with your child. Having separate areas will make it easier to mentally move from work mode to home mode.

- Don't use your office laptop/computer in your free time: Try not to work extra hours or days and spend that time with children. Just like having different locations for work and private life, it is important to prioritise leisure time with children on week off or any holiday.

- Learn a hack or skill with your little one: Learning something new is always fun with children around. There are many courses online where children can learn and practise at home. You and your child can individually be part of learning modules, like learning a new language or a DIY project.

- Try to prepare a meal with your mini chef: Cooking is the best way to relax also when you add a twist to the menu. So, when you have a break or work pressure is less then try a quick healthy option with the mini chef, who will be more excited to join you. The outcome will not only leave you with a happy stomach but a pleased child as well.