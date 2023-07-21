Everything in nature works in a harmonious balance with each other. Such a well-established ecological balance creates a conducive environment for organisms to multiply and thrive. Talking about that, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), several animals share the common trait of ‘zoopharmacognosy’ or self-medication. As per the process, certain wild animals select and use specific plants with medicinal properties to heal themselves.

Exemplifying the same, Susanta Nanda, an Odisha-based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, recently shared a video on his Twitter account. In what would surprise many, the clip shows a lion eating leaves directly off a tree branch. The officer captioned the post: “There are many reasons why carnivores also eat grass and leaves.” He added: “It helps them settle stomach aches and in extreme cases provides water.”

“Yes, my cats and dogs too love grass, but sometimes eating too much upsets their stomachs,” wrote one.

To which, another replied: “Cats eat grass to catch the hairs in a ball in their stomach to vomit out this ball. The hairs are there from licking their fur.”

“Maybe grass and leaves help digest meat. My dog used to eat a lot even after having a full meal. Here in the North East people eat mostly pork so they don’t cook it with masala but with varieties of green leaves,” said another user.

Fourth user wrote: “Cats, Lions, Tigers eat grass to cleanse their digestive system.”

“Fascinating!” said another.

This science of animal self-medication is called ‘zoopharmacognosy,’ derived from the roots zoo (“animal”), pharma (“drug”), and gnosy (“knowing”).

Based on Joel Shurkin’s research paper titled ‘Animals that self-medicate’, the writer mentions how various birds, bees, lizards, elephants, and chimpanzees all share a survival trait of self-medication. These plants help animals feel better, or prevent disease, or kill parasites like flatworms, bacteria, and viruses, or just aid digestion. Even creatures with pinhead brains know to ingest certain plants or use them in unusual ways when they need them.