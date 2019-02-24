You are here:
Farooq Abdullah briefs Rajnath Singh about tense situation in Kashmir Valley, asks Centre to 'reassure people'

India Press Trust of India Feb 24, 2019 16:28:45 IST

Srinagar: Amid reports of panic stocking of essentials by Kashmir Valley residents, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and asked him to take steps to reassure the people.

He informed Singh about the tense situation in the Valley which has been further fuelled by speculations about possible developments, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

Residents of Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley went on a panic buying spree on Saturday as government departments issued circulars and advisories, which hinted at the possibility of long drawn disruption in normal life.

Cars queued up at fuel stations late in the night, prompting the oil companies to suspend sales.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 16:28:45 IST

