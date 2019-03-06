Farooq Abdullah asks Amit Shah to provide evidence for his claim on '300 terrorists killed' in IAF air strikes

New Delhi: National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah to substantiate with proof his claim over the number of terrorists killed in the air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on 26 February.

Questioning the BJP president, Farooq demanded that Shah should come up with evidence of his "300 terrorists killed" claim. Farooq was speaking at an event in memory of George Fernandes in Delhi.

"Where is the proof when Amit Shah says 300 died? Where is the proof of those 300? And (when) you ask, you are anti-national, you are against the country," said Farooq.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out air strike at a vast and advanced training camp of JeM at Balakot and three other locations in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the pre-dawn hours of 26 February in response to the terrorist organisation's 14 February attack on CRPF convoy south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

While addressing a rally in Ahmedabad on 3 March, Shah claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

Farooq, while speaking at the Delhi event, said: "Rs 40,000 crore is given to the MPs for the local development work that they can do. A Member of Parliament gets Rs 500 crore a year for doing the local works… 30 percent of that money is eaten up by the officers and our prime minister says I am going to knock off corruption."

Recollecting an incident long time back, Farooq said, "I wanted to build a small hospital in Jammu… I kept Rs 1 crore. This happened many years ago. The man I kept in-charge came to me and said, 'Please take this money back'. When I asked why, he replied that the officers were already telling him that 'Rs 10 lakh is for you, Rs 20 lakh for us officers and Rs 10 lakh is for the builder.' Then the in-charge went on to say, 'Sir Rs 60 lakh will be left, what will be built?'”

Without taking names, Farooq also accused political parties of being "power hungry" and egoist. "It is unfortunate that in politics we are so power hungry that we don't want to share. Each party thinks they are mightier than the other. I wonder after the election what they will think."

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.