Kisan Kranti Padyatra LATEST updates: According to eyewitnesses, over 30 farmers have been injured in the police lathicharge on Tuesday morning, though the police have said only 10 persons had sustained injuries. The injured have been taken in ambulances to private hospitals nearby, particularly Sarvodaya Hospital and Shanti Doot Hospital.

Narendra Modi government is anti-farmers, said CPM's Sitaram Yechury. "It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers. Instead of providing relief to farmers they are exasperating the crisis further forcing farmers to be under debt burden&distress suicides. We haven't seen such an agrarian distress in India since independence."

Attacking the Narendra Modi government over not allowing farmers inside Delhi, Congress said that it was shameful that this was happening on Gandhi Jayanti. "On birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi government has shown that it is no different from the pre-independence British government in India.British government used to exploit the farmers then and today Modi govt is firing tear gas shells at farmers," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

A video of an old farmer asking a police officer, "Are we terrorist", has gone viral on the internet. Delhi police earlier on Tuesday barricaded the UP-Delhi border and did not allow the protesting farmers to enter Delhi. Several politicians have cried foul at the government's attempts to keep farmers outside on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.

Blaming the Narendra Modi government, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has not fulfilled the promises it made to farmers. Addressing the media over protesting farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."

According to latest reports, the Delhi-UP border was barricaded by the police and a non-violent protest of farmers turned violent when the police charged the farmers with water cannons and tear gas. TV reports said that one farmer has been injured after the police lathicharged the group of protesters.

A massive farmers' march from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab is reached Delhi through Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The police, to curb traffic problems in the city, have set up barricades around Delhi's borders and imposed prohibitory orders across some parts to halt the march.

The farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), began the 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' on 23 September from Haridwar and were headed towards the national capital with a charter of demands. The march is being led by Naresh Tikait who is the president of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait.

However, the Delhi Police is trying to stop the massive congregation of farmers from entering the state. It barricaded all borders of the National Capital and stopped protesters outside Delhi borders.

The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order by the DCP (East).

They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.

