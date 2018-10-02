Kisan Kranti Padyatra LATEST updates: According to eyewitnesses, over 30 farmers have been injured in the police lathicharge on Tuesday morning, though the police have said only 10 persons had sustained injuries. The injured have been taken in ambulances to private hospitals nearby, particularly Sarvodaya Hospital and Shanti Doot Hospital.
A massive farmers' march from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab is reached Delhi through Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The police, to curb traffic problems in the city, have set up barricades around Delhi's borders and imposed prohibitory orders across some parts to halt the march.
The farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), began the 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' on 23 September from Haridwar and were headed towards the national capital with a charter of demands. The march is being led by Naresh Tikait who is the president of the BKU and Rakesh Tikait.
However, the Delhi Police is trying to stop the massive congregation of farmers from entering the state. It barricaded all borders of the National Capital and stopped protesters outside Delhi borders.
The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order by the DCP (East).
They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said. "The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.
13:55 (IST)
Farmers wait on UP-Delhi border
News18 reports farmers sit atop the hug music system installed on the tractor-trolley in which they travelled. They are now sitting at the Delhi-UP border as the police has disallowed them to enter the national capital.
13:52 (IST)
Twitterati questions govt on use of force on farmers
Twitterati also questioned the government on the use of baton and tear gas on the day when the world is celebrating International Non-violence Day to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
13:48 (IST)
30 farmers injured after police lathicharge
According to eyewitnesses, over 30 farmers have been injured in the police lathicharge on Tuesday morning, though the police have said only 10 persons had sustained injuries.
The injured have been taken in ambulances to private hospitals nearby, particularly Sarvodaya Hospital and Shanti Doot Hospital.
13:38 (IST)
Congress slams Modi government for being insensitive to farmers' demand
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the NDA government for the "inhuman, unjust and unpardonable treatment of the farmers." He said that the fact that government is brutally beating up India's farmers on a day when the nation is celebrating birth anniversaries of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi.
13:29 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says police won't act aggressively against protesting farmers
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a statement saying the police will not take any aggressive action against the protesting farmers and any such incidents will be investigated. In this footage from around noon, police are seen dispersing the crowd with water cannons.
12:56 (IST)
'Can't enter Delhi without government's permission,' police tries to tell farmers
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning at UP Gate, ADG Meerut Prashant Kumar said that the Delhi Police have banned entry to the marching farmers for time being. "We have made arrangements to stop them here and we have been trying to tell them that it is not possible to enter Delhi without the government's permission. Farmers delegations have met Union ministers yesterday and they will meet a few ministers today to put forth their demands."
When asked what would they do if the farmers try to force their way in, Kumar said they have enough manpower to prevent that and the farmers know that as well. "Everyone has the right to peaceful protests and the police will maintain peace and order in any condition," he said.
12:53 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury: It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers
Narendra Modi government is anti-farmers, said CPM's Sitaram Yechury. "It reconfirms the fact that Modi govt is anti-farmers. Instead of providing relief to farmers they are exasperating the crisis further forcing farmers to be under debt burden&distress suicides. We haven't seen such an agrarian distress in India since independence."
12:48 (IST)
Modi government no different than British govt in India, says Congress
Attacking the Narendra Modi government over not allowing farmers inside Delhi, Congress said that it was shameful that this was happening on Gandhi Jayanti. "On birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi government has shown that it is no different from the pre-independence British government in India.British government used to exploit the farmers then and today Modi govt is firing tear gas shells at farmers," Randeep Surjewala of Congress told ANI.
12:43 (IST)
WATCH: Police put up barricades at UP Gate near Ghazipur
Video from this morning as the police put up barricades in at Uttar Pradesh Gate in Ghazipur along NH-24 to stop around 20,000 farmers who marched from Uttarakhand passing through Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Modinagar and Ghaziabad to reach New Delhi.
12:40 (IST)
Farmers may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity: Delhi Police
The march is being organised from Patanjali in Uttarakhand to Kisan Ghat in Delhi via Muzaffarnagar, Daurala, Partapur, Modi Nagar/Muradnagar, Hindon Ghat between 23 September to 2 October, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. It will pass through Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and will proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi on Tuesday.
"A large number of protesters are likely to come in Delhi from bordering areas of east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity and endanger human life or property in the area of east district," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh had told PTI.
12:36 (IST)
Delhi police claims farmers had not sought permission to demonstrate
"They have not sought any permission from the Delhi Police for the protests," a senior police official said. The order prohibits assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting. It also prohibits the usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments.
12:32 (IST)
What are the demands of the protesting farmers
BKU national spokesman Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre had not fulfilled the demands of the farmers.
"We have organised the march to press for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, loans waiver and scrapping the ban on plying of 10-year-old tractors in the national capital region among others," he said.
12:29 (IST)
Farmers meeting with Rajnath Singh begins
The minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has also now reached Rajnath Singh's residence and the meeting with farmers leaders has reportedly commenced.
BKU leaders like HS Lakhowal, Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, general secretary Yudhvir Singh are also present at the meeting
12:23 (IST)
WATCH: 'Are we terrorists,' old farmer asks Delhi police
A video of an old farmer asking a police officer, "Are we terrorist", has gone viral on the internet. Delhi police earlier on Tuesday barricaded the UP-Delhi border and did not allow the protesting farmers to enter Delhi. Several politicians have cried foul at the government's attempts to keep farmers outside on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.
12:16 (IST)
WATCH: Police use water cannons on protesting farmers
Many politicians and leaders questioned the need to use force on non-violent protests
12:14 (IST)
It's Modi govt that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement broken promises of MSP, says Akhilesh
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav assured his party's support for the marching farmers.
Over 50,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past 4 years, mostly in BJP-ruled states, he said. "It's natural that the farmers have come to Delhi to protest. It is the central government that has to make diesel cheaper, clear dues and implement the broken promises of MSP," Akhilesh said.
12:08 (IST)
Farmers raised slogans against the police as cops charged the protesters with water canon
12:04 (IST)
Traffic affected on National Highway-9, Ghazipur border and Uttar Pradesh gate, tweets Delhi Traffic Police
Traffic is affected on NH-9,Gazipur Border and Uttar Pradesh Gate due to Kisan Movement from UP Gaziabad side. Delhi traffic police advised motorists coming from Gaziabad side and vice-versa "to use Kondli Bridge or Road no. 56/Anand Vihar/GT Road."
11:52 (IST)
Delhi Traffic tweets traffic alert
11:48 (IST)
Modi govt has not fulfilled promises made to farmers: Akhilesh Yadav
Blaming the Centre for plight of farmers in India, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has not fulfilled the promises it made to farmers. "So, it is all but natural that farmers would protest. It is unfortunate and we fully support the farmers," Akhilesh said.
11:46 (IST)
Prohibitory orders had been issued in east and northeast Delhi
Prohibitory orders had been imposed in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union members planned to march from Haridwar to reach the national capital.
In east Delhi, the prohibitory orders, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, would be in force until 8 October.
11:38 (IST)
Farmers break barricades after police use water cannons to disperse crowd
Farmers were stopped near UP-Delhi border and police used water cannons to disperse protesters after a few farmers broke the barricades. According to several reports, many farmers have returned due to police high-handedness.
11:32 (IST)
Why are farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, asks CM Kejriwal
Addressing the media over protesting farmers not being allowed to enter Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers."
11:30 (IST)
Farmers' protest in Delhi-UP border turns violent, tear gas fired
According to latest reports, the Delhi-UP border was barricaded by the police and a non-violent protest of farmers turned violent when the police charged the farmers with water cannons and tear gas.