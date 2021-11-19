Farmers' protest will stop only after farm laws are repealed in Parliament, says Rakesh Tikait
He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three farm bills as a 'beginning', Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament.
He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters.
The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the center of the farmers' protest since 26 November last year.
"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.
आंदोलन तत्काल वापस नहीं होगा, हम उस दिन का इंतजार करेंगे जब कृषि कानूनों को संसद में रद्द किया जाएगा ।
सरकार MSP के साथ-साथ किसानों के दूसरे मुद्दों पर भी बातचीत करें : @RakeshTikaitBKU#FarmersProtest
— Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) November 19, 2021
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".
The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.
Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws.
It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.
"Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures," the SKM said in a statement.
"The agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending," it said.
the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction also welcomed the prime minister's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
"It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.
On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."
BKU (Ugrahan) is the largest among all protesting farmers' unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has a sizeable presence across Punjab.
With inputs from PTI
also read
UP Assembly election: Amit Shah chairs crucial pre-poll meet with state BJP leadership in Varanasi
The meeting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha seat was attended by the leaders in-charge of all 403 constituencies, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Narendra Modi tops global approval rating again, surpasses Joe Biden, Angela Merkel
According to the trackers, Modi's disapproval rating as on 2 November was 24 percent. His approval rating was at its peak at 84 percent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India
Amit Shah's masterclass, river yatras, social media outreach: How BJP is wooing UP ahead of Assembly polls in 2022
The home minister will visit Varanasi today during which he will interact with nearly 700 leaders and review the preparations for the polls, scheduled for early next year