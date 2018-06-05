You are here:
Farmers' protest: Shortage of milk, vegetables worsens in Rajasthan as agitation enters fifth day

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 19:22:51 IST

Jaipur: The crisis in the supply of milk and vegetables escalated in several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday as the agitation by the farmers to press for a loan waiver and higher prices for their produce entered the fifth day.

Farmers spill milk down a road during a state-wide protest. PTI

The agitation in Kaladera village, which houses large dairy centres, affected milk procurement by Jaipur Dairy, one of the major suppliers of milk in and around the state capital.

Only 7.70 lakh litres of milk could be procured from the collection centres against the normal procurement of 11 lakh litres, Jaipur Dairy Chairman Om Prakash Punia said.

The supply of certain brands of milk has been suspended for two days due to the shortage, he said, adding that it will be resumed on Wednesday.

The supply of vegetables to mandis in Jaipur also continued to be inadequate.

The supply in Muhana vegetable market, Jaipur's largest, remained poor, President of Muhana Fruit and Vegetable Seller Association, Rahul Tanwar said.

He added that the supply and prices of vegetables were expected to normalise from Wednesday.

Farmers in various parts of India launched a 10-day Gaon Bandh (rural shutdown) on 1 June to press their demands.

Their demands include a loan waiver, higher prices for their produce and immediate implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

As part of the protest, farmers have been dumping milk, vegetables and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 19:22 PM

