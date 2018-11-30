Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Kisan Mukti March turning point in history of public policy formation, says MS Swaminathan

Farmers Protest in Delhi LATEST updates: In a series of tweets, agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan slammed the current political dispensation and said that economic viability is not just important for industrialists. "The loan waiver demand comes from the non-remunerative nature of farming and is indicative that economic viability is as important to farmers as to industrialists. Unfortunately, the then govt did not take action on the National Policy for Farmers (NCF) report presented in 2007."
Tweeting about the ongoing rally in Delhi, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, known for his leading role in India’s green revolution, tweeted and said, "Evidence of agrarian unrest has been growing and farmers have come to the conclusion that only agitation and not reasoning will lead to action on their problems."
As the kisan rally arrived at the Parliament Street, Tamil Nadu farmers took off their clothes and used the skulls and bones of their "dead crop growers" to cover their private parts. About 1,200 members of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturalists Association reached the national capital a day earlier. They claimed that the 'dead remains' were of their fellow farmers, who had "committed suicide". Some protesters were also spotted wearing garland of dairy products.
Delhi commuters are likely to face inconvenience as traffic has been diverted in central Delhi due to the farmers' protest. The protesters have blocked both routes on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg as they have started marching towards Parliament. A few minutes ago, the procession crossed Zakir Hussain College.
Thousands of farmers, including members of Kisan Mukti Morcha, from across India have started heading towards the Parliament in a two-day-long rally to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. In view of the large-scale agitation, security has been beefed up in the area.
The historic Ramlila Grounds, known for hosting big political events over the years, resonated with slogans like 'Ayodhya nahi, karz maafi chahiye' (need loan waiver, not temple in Ayodhya) as farmers wearing red caps and carrying red flags gathered in the national capital.
Over 3,500 police personnel have deployed as the farmers are likely to begin their march from the Ramlila Maidan to Parliament at 10.30 am.
According to a senior police officer, special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts.
As many as 850 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed in the Central district. They will be augmented by the presence of 12 police companies, including two of women, comprising 75-80 personnel each, a police official said.
Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday.
"We will start marching toward Parliament around 10.30 am. We had discussion with police Thursday night so that the event goes on smoothly," the National Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Atul Anjaan, said.
Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday as the farmers marched to the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city on four different routes -- Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan railway stations and at Sabzi Mandi.
Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many farmers kept pouring into the city. They came in trains, buses and other modes of transport.
Kamla, a functionary of the All India Kisan Sabha's Delhi unit, said farmers from nearby areas converged at Majnu Ka Tila on the outskirts of Delhi from where they marched in groups to Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.
About 1,200 members of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturalists Association reached the national capital in the early hours of Thursday carrying skulls of two of their colleagues who had committed suicide, their leader P Ayyakannu claimed.
The group from Tamil Nadu had threatened to march naked if they are not allowed to go to Parliament on Friday. The group had last year staged protests at Jantar Mantar with the skulls of eight farmers who killed themselves owing to losses.
The AIKSCC has claimed that the two-day rally will be one of the largest congregations of farmers in Delhi.
Five Gurdwaras in the Delhi region have extended their help to the farmers. Also students from various universities turned out in large numbers to lend support to the farmers. The protest also saw participation of a number of women farmers who travelled from various parts of the country.
Volunteers, including doctors, lawyers, professors and artists, all came out in large numbers to help the farmers. Around 600-700 volunteers of a solidarity group Nation For Farmers marched with the protesters from the four assembly points.
The AIKSCC was formed under the aegis of All India Kisan Sabha and other Left-affiliated farmers' bodies in June 2017, following protests by farmers in states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for debt relief and remunerative prices.
TRAFFIC RECAP: 1,000 traffic cops deployed between Ramlila Maidan and Parliament street
Traffic was affected on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, on the stretch near Guru Nanak Eye hospital, Maharaja Ranjit Singh flyover, Barakhamba Chowk and Janpath on Friday morning. Commuters were advised to avoid these routes. Around 1,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed between Ramlila maidan and Parliament to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience. "Due to this march, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozshah Road, Janpath, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Marg, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Marg and inner and outer circles of Connaught Place will be effected. Our senior traffic officials, along with other traffic personnel, are managing traffic," a senior traffic police official said. Citizens were advised to follow the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp and the traffic helpline for live updates. Over 3,500 police personnel have also been deployed on the route of the march and special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts. As many as 850 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed in the Central district. They have been augmented by the presence of 12 police companies, including two of women, each comprising 75-80 personnel, a police official said. In New Delhi district, 346 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed and 600 personnel from other districts will also help them, the official said.
Change in name should reflect in action: Swaminathan
Noting that merely changing the name of the ministry — from agriculture ministry to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare — won't be enough, Swaminathan noted that this change in name should get reflected in action.
Hope that Kisan Mukti march is a turning point in the history of public policy formation: MS Swaminathan
Expressing sadness that farmers are the ignored lot, Swaminathan said that the farmers' march should be a turning point in the history of public policy in India.
"It is sad that farmers who are life givers are forced to take their own life due to economic reasons. I sincerely hope that today’s Kisan Mukti March will be a turning point in the history of public policy formulation in the field of agriculture."
Economic viability is as important to farmers as it is to industrialists: MS Swaminathan
Only agitation and not reasoning will lead to action, tweets MS Swaminathan
Hassled farmers say there's no end to our struggle
Hoshiyar Singh Nain from Haryana said that there is no end to farmers' troubles. "It will be evening if I told you about farmers' struggle. Getting loan waivers and MSPs would be a good start."
Sehlab Barik from Odisha who left home on 27 November said, "It's been such a long journey. We took a train and reached early morning. Bahot pareshan hai. All we want is better MSP and fair enforcement of PMFBY."
Traffic now normal
The rally has now reached Parliament Marg (near police station) Ramlila Maidan, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Gurunank Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Barakhamba Chowk. Traffic is now normal, says Delhi police.
Students, volunteer groups, offer help to marching farmers
Five Gurdwaras in the National Capital have extended their help to the farmers, The Hindu reported. Additionally, students from various universities also turned out in large numbers to lend support to the farmers.
Volunteers, including doctors, lawyers, professors and artists, all came out in large numbers to help the farmers. Around 600-700 volunteers of a solidarity group Nation For Farmers also marched with the protesters, the newspaper reported.
Heavy security across Delhi as farmers protest rallies to Parliament street
In New Delhi district, 346 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed and 600 personnel from other districts will also help them, the official said. Nine police companies, along with 71 officers, from the rank of inspectors up to additional DCPs, are also present. Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday as the farmers marched to the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city on four different routes, starting from Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan railway stations and Sabzi Mandi.
Traffic Alert
The farmers march has moved and is on the Tolstoy Road. Traffic is affected here, tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.
Visuals: Farmers wait near Jantar Mantar
Farmers wait near Jantar Mantar on the second day of protest by farmers, who are demanding debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands.
Farmers block both routes on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
Over 8,000 rallying protesters affect traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters are likely to face inconvenience as traffic has been diverted in central Delhi due to farmers' protest. The protesters have blocked both routes on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg as they head to Parliament. A few minutes ago, the procession crossed Zakir Hussain College.
Delhi Traffic prepared for thousand farmers rallying in Delhi
Speaking to reporters, joint commissioner of police for Delhi traffic police said, "Traffic police will give real-time updates on affected traffic routes on Facebook and Twitter. Commuters are advised to stay updated. Around 1,000 traffic personnel have been deployed in all these routes to plan diversions and to keep the traffic smooth."
Welcome to Delhi: Doctor's stall busiest at Ramlila Maidan
One of the busiest stalls at Ramlila Maidan was that of a doctor who was handing out medicines to ailing farmers. He says, "Almost everyone who has come here has visited me. They complain of cough and cold. Kheto ki hava se delhi mein aaye hai."
Farmers attract middle class support; here's how
One of the most significant aspects of the rally, which started on Thursday, was the support of the middle class, just like Mumbai had embraced farmers at the time of Kisan Long March.
Students, activists, artists have all extended help and solidarity. Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal University, among others created posters and circulated on social media, gathered signatures on a petition in spite of the fact that their exams are on. The Delhi government organised mobile toilets and water tankers. The gurudwara at Nizamuddin station provided a meal to farmers after they arrived in Delhi on the morning of 29 November.
Visuals: Farmers protest at Ramlila
Visuals from near Ramlila Maidan on the second day of the two-day protest by farmers from all across the country, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands.
Leaders like Yogendra Yadav and students of Delhi University joined in the farmers protest in Delhi
From Punjab to Nashik, farmers demand special Parliament session
Farmers from across the country have travelled to demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis in the country. More farmers joined in the protests this morning. Their issues of priority vary from region to region. In the tribal belt of Nashik, lack of enforcement of FRA, in sugarcane belt, the gripe is with slashed rates, in Punjab, farmers complain of low MSP.
Visuals: Farmers reach New Delhi's Parliament Street
Thousands of farmers, including members of Kisan Mukti Morcha, from across India have started heading towards the Parliament in a two-day-long rally to press for their demands. Farm leaders will deliver speeches in the afternoon.
Students, volunteer groups, offer help to marching farmers
Five Gurdwaras in the National Capital have extended their help to the farmers, The Hindu reported. Additionally, students from various universities also turned out in large numbers to lend support to the farmers.
Volunteers, including doctors, lawyers, professors and artists, all came out in large numbers to help the farmers. Around 600-700 volunteers of a solidarity group Nation For Farmers also marched with the protesters, the newspaper reported.
Visuals: Farmers march at Jantar Mantar
Heavy security across Delhi as farmers protest rallies to Parliament street
In New Delhi district, 346 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed and 600 personnel from other districts will also help them, the official said. Nine police companies, along with 71 officers, from the rank of inspectors up to additional DCPs, are also present. Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday as the farmers marched to the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city on four different routes, starting from Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan railway stations and Sabzi Mandi.
Traffic Alert
The farmers march has moved and is on the Tolstoy Road. Traffic is affected here, tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.
Visuals: Farmers wait near Jantar Mantar
Farmers wait near Jantar Mantar on the second day of protest by farmers, who are demanding debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands.
Farmers block both routes on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
Over 8,000 rallying protesters affect traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, commuters are likely to face inconvenience as traffic has been diverted in central Delhi due to farmers' protest. The protesters have blocked both routes on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg as they head to Parliament. A few minutes ago, the procession crossed Zakir Hussain College.
Delhi Traffic prepared for thousand farmers rallying in Delhi
Speaking to reporters, joint commissioner of police for Delhi traffic police said, "Traffic police will give real-time updates on affected traffic routes on Facebook and Twitter. Commuters are advised to stay updated. Around 1,000 traffic personnel have been deployed in all these routes to plan diversions and to keep the traffic smooth."
Welcome to Delhi: Doctor's stall busiest at Ramlila Maidan
One of the busiest stalls at Ramlila Maidan was that of a doctor who was handing out medicines to ailing farmers. He says, "Almost everyone who has come here has visited me. They complain of cough and cold. Kheto ki hava se delhi mein aaye hai."
Farmers attract middle class support; here's how
One of the most significant aspects of the rally, which started on Thursday, was the support of the middle class, just like Mumbai had embraced farmers at the time of Kisan Long March.
Students, activists, artists have all extended help and solidarity. Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal University, among others created posters and circulated on social media, gathered signatures on a petition in spite of the fact that their exams are on. The Delhi government organised mobile toilets and water tankers. The gurudwara at Nizamuddin station provided a meal to farmers after they arrived in Delhi on the morning of 29 November.
Visuals: Farmers protest at Ramlila
Visuals from near Ramlila Maidan on the second day of the two-day protest by farmers from all across the country, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands.
Visuals of farmers dancing and rejoicing while marching towards the Parliament Street
Leaders like Yogendra Yadav and students of Delhi University joined in the farmers protest in Delhi
From Punjab to Nashik, farmers demand special Parliament session
Farmers from across the country have travelled to demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis in the country. More farmers joined in the protests this morning. Their issues of priority vary from region to region. In the tribal belt of Nashik, lack of enforcement of FRA, in sugarcane belt, the gripe is with slashed rates, in Punjab, farmers complain of low MSP.