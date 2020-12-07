Farmers protest: Day before Bharat Bandh, parties urge Centre to repeal agri laws; Kejriwal visits Singhu border

Backing the farmer’s call for ‘Bharat Bandh’, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana requested all the advocates of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, including the advocates at Punjab and Haryana High Court, to abstain from work on Tuesday

The farmers' protest at Singhu border against the Centre's new farm laws entered its 12th day on Monday as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site to review facilities available for the farmers. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained in Lucknow after leading a brief sit-in protest against the farm laws.

These developments come a day before the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers on Tuesday (8 December) and two days before farmers are scheduled to meet the Centre for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday (9 December).

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday detained Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a protest against the farm laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Earlier, the police deployed its personnel outside his residence to stop him from participating in a demonstration in Kannauj.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers is apolitical and people should willingly take part in it. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues visited the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws, passed in September. Kejriwal said that he supported all the demands of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties across the country have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. The Congress, TRS, DMK, AAP, NCP, and TMC among others joined extending support to the strike scheduled to be observed on 8 December. BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has also supported the farmers' call.

The Centre, which claims the laws would revitalise India’s agrarian economy by boosting productivity, has made several attempts to placate the farmers. But five rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse so far. The agitation continued and another round of negotiations is scheduled for 9 December.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

Akhilesh Yadav detained by UP Police in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday broke security cordon and sat on dharna in heart of Lucknow to express solidarity with farmers protesting farm bills, PTI reported.

As per news agency ANI, Yadav was been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police during the demonstration.

Akhilesh Yadav detained by police in Lucknow during demonstration in a protest rally against farm bills. This bus is moving with all the media persons and SP protestors on the roof! pic.twitter.com/upMy325Tpg — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 7, 2020

Yadav, who was reportedly stopped from joining a farmers’ demonstration in Kannauj, said he would walk to the sight of the protest as the police have blocked the party’s vehicles from proceeding, as per ANI. “Our workers have protested at several locations,” he adds. “They can put us in jail if they want.”

Our workers have protested at several locations. They (Police) can put us in jail if they want. They've stopped our vehicles. We'll walk: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav He is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers agitating against Centre's #FarmLaws https://t.co/sFFAeMClzE pic.twitter.com/dXCK516hMm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

Earlier in the morning, the Uttar Pradesh Police had sealed a road near the Samajwadi Party office and placed barricades on it ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Kannauj for a 'Kisan Yatra', with the party terming the administration's move as "undemocratic".

"Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was to visit Kannauj for a programme, but the Kannauj district magistrate did not give permission for it. Hence, the portion of the Vikramaditya Marg leading to the SP office has been sealed," PTI quoted Station House Officer (SHO), Gautampalli, Chandrashekhar Singh as saying.

Repealing laws will show govt’s large-heartedness, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, meanwhile, on Monday said if the Union government repeals the agri-marketing laws, it will show its "large-heartedness". An editorial in party's mouthpiece 'Saamana' blamed the central government for the "deteriorating" situation, and said farmers have the right to protest.

"They are protesting near Delhi with that right. The government, too, has no reason to feel low about withdrawing the farm laws, which they (farmers) find tyrannical. Rather it (withdrawing the laws) will be large-heartedness," it said.

The editorial in 'Saamana' said the current deadlock would have eased a bit had the government "shown the courtesy" of holding parleys over the issue with farmers' leaders like Prakash Singh Badal (of the Shiromani Akali Dal) and (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar during the difficult time.

"Today, the situation is worsening. These are the fruits of the government's deeds," it claimed.

The government has people in it who can win elections or "buy victory", but lacks experts who can combat the challenges faced by farmers or the problem of unemployment, the editorial said.

Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana backs farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh

In another related development, backing the farmer’s call for ‘Bharat Bandh’, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana requested all the advocates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including the advocates at Punjab and Haryana High Court, to abstain from work on Tuesday, as per LiveLaw

As per The Indian Express, the Chairman of Bar Council, Karanjit Singh said that a request letter has also been sent to the Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman and the chairmen of all the state bar councils across India to support the farmers’ call of Bharat Bandh on 8 December by abstaining from work.

Meanwhile, in a bid to help and support the farmers, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana decided to send 1,000 blankets and dry ration to the agitating farmers at Sindhu border, according to The Tribune.

Kejriwal visits Singhu border, reviews arrangements for protesting farmers

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday morning visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government.

The visit comes a day after the AAP extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers on 8 December.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

दिन-रात मेहनत कर हमारे लिए अन्न उगाने वाले किसान भाई आज अपने हक़ की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में हम सबका फ़र्ज़ बनता है कि हम उनका साथ दें और उनकी सेवा करें आंदोलन स्थल पर जाकर रसोई और मेडिकल जैसी अन्य व्यवस्थाओं का जायज़ा लिया। किसान भाइयों को किसी चीज़ की दिक्कत नहीं होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/g5L43fdkGi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2020

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said.

"We are working like 'sewadaar'. Here I have not come as a chief minister but as a 'sewadaar' to serve the farmers. It is our responsibility to support the farmers. I hope soon a solution is reached," he told reporters.

On the bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, the chief minister said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers".

"I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn't reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed," he said

"The farmers said they are happy with the arrangements. Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the night here in support of them. All our volunteers and party members are involved in serving the farmers," Kejriwal added.

Seven borders connecting Delhi with Haryana, UP shut

As many as seven borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained completely closed on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest, causing traffic jams in many parts of the city, reports the Hindustan Times.

Noida: Traffic congestion at the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway. pic.twitter.com/tJu1GPMkJO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

The borders that are completely shut are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Jharoda, and Chilla. While the first six borders connect Delhi with Haryana, the Chilla border is used by people travelling between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar, Mathura, Agra, and Lucknow.

With inputs from agencies