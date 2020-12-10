Centre ready for talks, but won't repeal agri laws; farmers reject govt proposal

As the farmers' protest entered the 15th day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre remains open to have dialogue with farmers, but the farmers' demand for withdrawing the legislations is 'not acceptable'

As the farmers' protest entered the 15th day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre will not withdraw the three farm laws and appealed to the protesting farmers to withdraw their agitation while stating the government was open to holding more discussions.

"The government is ready to consider with an open mind any provision in the new laws where farmers have any issues and we want to clarify all their apprehensions," Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at a press conference in Delhi.

"We kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws," he said.

"I want to appeal to farmers to give our proposal a thought," he added.

The agriculture minister also said that the government is ready for dialogue whenever the farmers desire so, but but the farmers' continued demand for withdrawing the legislations is "not acceptable".

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the briefing, reiterated the appeal for the farmers to withdraw their protest, while asserting that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was, is, and always will be committed to the farmers' causes".

"We are also conscious that many farmers across the country have supported the laws. The recent poll results show that farmers have reposed their faith in the Modi government," Goyal said.

Since the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Goyal also "earnestly" appealed to the farmers and farmer unions to stop the protest and continue talks with the Centre.

He said the government is very open and flexible to find an amicable solution for the benefit of India's farmers.

Reacting to the government's statement, farm leaders said that they reject the proposal sent by the Centre and repeated their demand for withdrawing the laws, reported NDTV.

The farmers leaders said they too were ready for talks, but added that there was no point in discussing the proposal sent by the government on Wednesday.

Farmers on @AgriGoI minister Narendra Tomar’s PC :- Darshanpal :-

We are ready for talk but we reject the proposal sent by union govt ,

There is no point in discussing this proposal, Repeal the laws @ndtv — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) December 10, 2020

The Central Government ministers' press briefing comes a day after farmers' leaders rejected the government's proposal promising a written assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and amending certain portions of two of the three contentious farm laws and announced plans to intensify the agitation.

The Centre has maintained that the three farm laws will ensure that middlemen are removed from the process which will give farmers autonomy and the freedom to sell anywhere in the country. Tomar termed the new laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector.

However, farmers who have been protesting at various border entry points of Delhi for over two weeks now, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the APMC mandis, leaving farmers at the mercy of big corporates.

The issues have not been resolved despite five rounds of talks between the unions and the Centre. Famres had pulled out of the sixth round of talks (scheduled to take place on Wednesday) after a meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Tuesday was inconclusive.

At Thursday's briefing, Goyal reiterated that the laws were brought in to provide farmers with more choices to expand their business and termed as completely erroneous the concerns that farmers would be forced to sell their produce in private markets.

"There were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in private market. This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer," he added.

Goyal asserted that the new laws do not affect the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and that would remain protected. Farmers are only being given an additional option to sell their produce at private mandis, he said, adding that the government was willing to ensure that the private markets are taxed at APMC levels to ensure a level trading field.

On the issue of MSP, the ministers said that "an absolute wrong impression" was being created and insisted that government will continue procurement at MSP rates, and was willing to give an assurance to this regard in writing.

Tomar said that while farmers are concerned that their land could be occupied by industrialists under the new laws, "contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such an experience".

"Still, we have already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers' produce. There is no provision for any lease or agreement over farmers' land," Tomar added.

On the issue of the electricity, the ministers said that amended law will have provisions for the state governments to continue giving subsidies to discoms.

Seeking to counter objections over the Centre's powers to make laws on the subject of agriculture, Goyal said that the Centre was empowered to make laws on the issue of trade under the concurrent list.

As per a report in Indian Express, Tomar said: "During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is a state subject and Centre can't frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them."

The ministers also touched upon the subject of the dispute resolution mechanism in the farm laws,

Addressing the farmers' concern over the SDM being appointed as one of the nodal officials for grievance redressal under the new farm laws, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the provision had been brought in as the SDM is the "closest magisterial official" that the farmers can approach and access with their complaints directly.

Praising the Modi government for its work done for farmers, Tomar also slammed the Opposition for extending support to the protest

"We are ready for further discussions. the entire country is witness to the fact that the Swaminathan Committee reports recommendation to increase the MSP by 1.5 times was not implemented for a long time. In spite of the financial burden Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the MSP and the entire country is drawing its benefits," he said.

He added that the new laws will provide the farmers with foolproof grievance redressal through the SDM and added that the farmers will find a safety net in the new laws.

With inputs from PTI