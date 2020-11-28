Farmers' protest: After days of clashes, hundreds of farmers gather at Delhi's Burari ground, many still remain out

Thousands of farmers from UP, Haryana, and Punjab were still sitting out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day as authorities blocked entry after allowing few hundreds on Friday

FP Staff November 28, 2020 17:51:35 IST

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.