Farmers' protest: After days of clashes, hundreds of farmers gather at Delhi's Burari ground, many still remain out
Thousands of farmers from UP, Haryana, and Punjab were still sitting out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day as authorities blocked entry after allowing few hundreds on Friday
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Haryana DGP defends use of water cannons on farmers marching to Delhi, says police handled situation 'with great restraint'
Haryana Police and Punjab farmers travelling towards Delhi in their tractors and trolleys as part of a protest against recent farm laws were locked in a confrontation on Thursday morning at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border
Punjab farmers to lift rail blockade from Monday, but threaten to return if concerns not addressed in 15 days
Protests at toll plazas, outside railway stations, shopping malls and residences of BJP leaders will continue, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) said
Centre invites Punjab farmers’ unions for 2nd round of discussions on differences over new agriculture laws
The 3 December meeting comes after farmers’ leaders laid a condition for a ministerial meeting while calling off their 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab