Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor commits suicide with service revolver; investigation into reason behind action underway

Faridabad deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. As per reports, the IPS officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday night.

The reason behind Kapoor's action unknown currently, ANI reported, however, police officials have reached the scene and an investigation is underway.

Zee News quoted sources as saying that Kapoor had been upset for the last few days. "The 58-year-old hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year and was due to retire from service on 31 October, 2020," the report said.

Further details are awaited