'Far from truth': Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy denies reports of resigning due to illness

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter Wednesday to deny reports that he was resigning due to an illness.

ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯದ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಂದ ನಾನು ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಕೆಲ ಟಿವಿ ಸುದ್ದಿ ವಾಹಿನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸಾರವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿಯು ಸತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಸಾರವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲ ಅಂಶಗಳು ಆಧಾರ ರಹಿತವಾಗಿವೆ. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 28, 2018

"The news on some TV news channels that I'm resigning because of illness is far from the truth, and all the material being broadcast is unfounded," Kumaraswamy said in his tweet.

Kumaraswamy's statement comes after TV5 News editor in a tweet quoted sources as saying that the Karnataka chief minister "may go on leave from December last week for three months on medical grounds."

The latest tweet from the Karnataka CMO's Twitter handle said the chief minister "addressed state chancellors and academics on the potential and challenge of qualitative higher education."

On 22 November, an upset Kumaraswamy said he will not address the press "for any reason" days after accusing the media of misconstruing his remark against a woman farmer.

"From here on, I will limit the media to what I speak from the stage. I have decided. I will not address the press for any reason. If you want, write or else, leave it," he said.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, he alleged that his words were often interpreted differently.

"So these days, I don't understand what to speak. I may in the future have to speak, based on the suggestions made by a committee that will be formed about what chief minister has to speak. I'm in such a situation," Kumaraswamy had said.

