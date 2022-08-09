After their pet dog of 17 years passed away earlier this week, a family in Odisha bid farewell to the canine with a grand funeral procession.

A family in Odisha bid farewell to their pet dog with a grand funeral procession. The incident took place in Paralakhemundi town in Odisha’s Gajapati district where a family took out the funeral procession of their pet dog Anjali and conducted the last rites of the animal according to Hindu customs and traditions. As per news agency ANI, Anjali lived with the family for 17 years and passed away this week. The pet dog passed away on Monday at 7 am. Though veterinary doctors were called for her treatment, she could not be saved. A video of the funeral procession was shared by ANI on Twitter.

The video shows a vehicle decorated with flowers with Anjali’s portrait moving through the town. The vehicle also carried Anjali’s body. As the vehicle slowly moved through the town, sounds of drums and other traditional musical instruments and fireworks were also heard. The funeral procession of the dog was taken out by its owner Tunu Gouda, a local businessman.

Reacting to the video, Twitter users shared their thoughts on the loving bond shared by the dog and the family. One person commented, “Emotions in India are unmatchable. Be it for Country , Soldiers, Players , Lovers or pets. Om Shanti.”

Another user wrote, “17 years as a dog is almost as old as a 120 year old person. God bless the dog and the pet parent.”

“All dogs go to heaven. RIP,” remarked another person.

Commending the family for honouring the dog with such a grand gesture, one user commented, “That’s such a wonderful gesture. God bless you.”

According to Times Now, following the death of Gouda’s father, his family had to face severe financial issues. Gouda believes that after he met Anjali 17 years ago, his destiny changed. Though he adopted many dogs, Gouda claims that Anjali brought good fortune to him.

