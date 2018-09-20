Family members of former Delhi HC judge held hostage, robbed; police say servants, accomplices stole cash, jewellery

New Delhi: The wife of a former Chief Justice of the Delhi High court was held hostage at her residence allegedly by her servant and accomplices who decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Dalip Kumar Kapur, at whose residence in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony the incident took place, passed away in 2000 due to brain haemorrhage.

The incident took place on Monday night and was reported to police by the daughter of the former judge who was also at home at the time of the incident.

In her statement to police, Riba Kapur, the 78-year-old wife of the former judge alleged that she and her 45-year-old daughter who lives with her were held hostage by the servant and his accomplices, a police officer said.

Kapur alleged that her daughter was hit by an iron rod by accused, the officer said.

Police said the accused stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and fled the spot in the car owned by the victims.

The injured daughter called up the police and informed about the incident.

The servant was hired just four days before the incident, police said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.