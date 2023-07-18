'Family first, nation nothing': PM Modi attacks on Opposition's Bengaluru meet

PM Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition and accused them for prioritizing their family interest above the welfare of the nation.

Taking a swipe at the opposition PM Modi said, “In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family”.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe at the Opposition; says, "In democracy, it is of the people, by the people and for the people. But for the dynastic political parties, it is of the family, by the family and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their… pic.twitter.com/4xNzzDQxQq — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

PM Modi’s statement comes while he was virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport.

The new building has been built at a cost of Rs 707.73 crores and posses the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties are set to converge at a hotel in Bengaluru today and tomorrow as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. On July 18, the meeting will kick off at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Following this, there will be a press conference in which the campaign strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls may be announced.

The first mega Opposition meet was convened in Patna on June 23 by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

At the meeting, opposition heavyweights, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, brainstormed on a roadmap for an anti-BJP front in time for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from agencies