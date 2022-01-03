India

'False and misleading': Centre rejects reports of expired COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India

Department of Central media report said that the shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers

Asian News International January 03, 2022 18:23:49 IST
Representational image. PTI

New Delhi: Media reports claiming that expired vaccines are being administered in India are false and misleading, stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release on Monday.

"There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and is based on incomplete information," the statement said.

It added that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had earlier approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months and Covishield from 6 months to 9 months on 22 February 2021.

"The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers", added the Department of Central media report.

