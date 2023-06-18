Fake doctor among 2 arrested for molesting female patient at Mumbai hospital

Two persons have been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a female patient at a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Mumbai Police, the suspects – one of whom was a fake doctor – were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting the patient in the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD).

A police official told the media that the victim’s husband, who was in the waiting area of the hispital, became suspicious when the woman did not return from the OPD for a considerable time.

The victim’s husband reportedly told the police that when he went to check on his wife, he saw the accused sexually abusing her. He then raised an alarm and approached the police.

The owner of the hospital has also been accused of being involved in the incident.

“Two persons namely Shoaib and Irfan Syed were arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a private hospital in Govandi. One of the accused is a fake doctor who worked in that hospital,” the Mumbai Police statement read.

“The husband of the victim was waiting for her outside the OPD and when he went to check on her, he caught the accused in the act. Case registered against 3 people including the owner of the hospital, namely Jamil Khan, who is on the run,” the statement added.

The accused persons who have been arrested were taken into custody on charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, and Maharashtra Nursing Home Act.

