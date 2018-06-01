Factbox: SoftBank backing more than a dozen mobility startups

(Reuters) - Japanese investment group SoftBank, through a variety of affiliated companies such as its $100-billion SoftBank Vision Fund, holds stakes in more than a dozen startup companies involved in some aspect of future transportation.

Among them are the following:

RIDE/DELIVERY SERVICES

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Ola

Grab

Grofers

DoorDash

Naldo

Yummy Express

FlightCar

SUPPORT SERVICES

YourMechanic – on-demand maintenance/repairs

Manbang – logistics

Keychain - logistics

SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGIES

Mapbox – mapping/localization

Nauto – data analytics/management

Innoviz – lidar

Brain – AI/machine learning

Mythic – AI/machine learning

