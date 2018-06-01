Factbox: SoftBank backing more than a dozen mobility startups

(Reuters) - Japanese investment group SoftBank, through a variety of affiliated companies such as its $100-billion SoftBank Vision Fund, holds stakes in more than a dozen startup companies involved in some aspect of future transportation.
Among them are the following:
RIDE/DELIVERY SERVICES
Uber
Didi Chuxing
Ola
Grab
Grofers
DoorDash
Naldo
Yummy Express
FlightCar
SUPPORT SERVICES
YourMechanic – on-demand maintenance/repairs
Manbang – logistics
Keychain - logistics
SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGIES
Mapbox – mapping/localization
Nauto – data analytics/management
Innoviz – lidar
Brain – AI/machine learning
Mythic – AI/machine learning
