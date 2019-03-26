Factbox: Apple launches TV app, gaming service

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched streaming and video game services, looking to tap into 1.4 billion users of its gadgets to counter slowing demand for its iPhones.
At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company also unveiled News Plus subscription service and a credit card.
Television:
- Apple unveils 'all New' TV app
- App to include streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and PlayStation Vue
- Will feature shows from HBO, Showtime and Starz in "Apple TV Channels"
- Users can buy or rent movies on Apple TV
- Apple TV app will be available as a software update in May, including Apple TV channels
- Apple TV app will be available on Macs as well as televisions from Sony, LG and Vizio and devices from Roku and Amazon FireTV
- Apple TV app To be available in more than 100 countries
Gaming:
- Launches "Apple Arcade" service with game developers
- "Apple Arcade" to work on mobile devices, desktop computers and TVs
- Apple working with Walt Disney Co, SEGA Games and Annapurna Interactive on new games
- Service to feature more than 100 new games exclusive to Apple's mobile platform and subscription service
- Games can be accessed through tab in App Store and will work on iPad, Mac and Apple TV, also available for offline play
News Plus
- To feature content from 300 publications, including the National Geographic, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker
- Service to cost $9.99 per month
Apple Card
- Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay
- No international fees, no penalties and no signup fees
- Goldman Sachs to be issuing bank for the card and Master Card to manage payment processing
- Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 01:05:14 IST