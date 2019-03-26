Factbox: Apple launches TV app, gaming service

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday launched streaming and video game services, looking to tap into 1.4 billion users of its gadgets to counter slowing demand for its iPhones.

At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company also unveiled News Plus subscription service and a credit card.

Television:

- Apple unveils 'all New' TV app

- App to include streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and PlayStation Vue

- Will feature shows from HBO, Showtime and Starz in "Apple TV Channels"

- Users can buy or rent movies on Apple TV

- Apple TV app will be available as a software update in May, including Apple TV channels

- Apple TV app will be available on Macs as well as televisions from Sony, LG and Vizio and devices from Roku and Amazon FireTV

- Apple TV app To be available in more than 100 countries

Gaming:

- Launches "Apple Arcade" service with game developers

- "Apple Arcade" to work on mobile devices, desktop computers and TVs

- Apple working with Walt Disney Co, SEGA Games and Annapurna Interactive on new games

- Service to feature more than 100 new games exclusive to Apple's mobile platform and subscription service

- Games can be accessed through tab in App Store and will work on iPad, Mac and Apple TV, also available for offline play

News Plus

- To feature content from 300 publications, including the National Geographic, the People, the Popular Science, the Billboard and The New Yorker

- Service to cost $9.99 per month

Apple Card

- Credit card to be approved in minutes and to be used with Apple Pay

- No international fees, no penalties and no signup fees

- Goldman Sachs to be issuing bank for the card and Master Card to manage payment processing

- Apple Pay to be available in more than 40 countries by end of the year

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

