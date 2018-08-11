You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Facebook Pages to go through new authorisation process to continue to post

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 11, 2018 09:17:57 IST

The world's largest social media network, Facebook, has taken new measures to make it more difficult to run fake or compromised accounts on its platform as it demanded authorization from its users who have a large number of followers in the US.

"Today we're introducing Page publishing authorization starting with people that manage a Page with a large audience in the US," Facebook said.

People who manage these Pages will be required to complete an authorization process in order to continue to post, making it harder for people to administer a Page using a fake or compromised account, said the California-based social media company.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The new measures will ask administrators of Facebook pages to secure their account with two-factor authentication and confirm their primary home location.

Facebook said people will see more details in the Info and Ads section of Pages after a new section is added to show the primary country locations where those Pages are managed from.

Facebook said the requirement will be enforced soon this month, which will be applied to other Facebook platforms such as Instagram in the next few weeks.

The new measures are part of Facebook's recent campaigns to prevent organizations and individuals from creating accounts that mislead its users before the US mid-term elections are going to take place in November.

Last week, Facebook deleted 32 Pages and accounts from its platform and Instagram for being "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior".

It said its security unit has found a coordinated campaign on its platform aiming to exert political influence ahead of the November US elections.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 09:17 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores