External affairs ministry alerts Arunachal Pradesh, Assam govts after landslide in mainstream of Brahmaputra river

New Delhi: Indian states through which the river Brahmaputra flows have been alerted to take precautionary measures following a landslide in the mainstream of the Yarlong Zangbo, as the river is known in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"On 17 October, the Chinese side informed us about a landslide blocking the mainstream of Yarlung Zangbo/Brahmaputra river in the Tibet Autonomous Region," ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries.

"Based on the information provided, all relevant authorities of the central and state governments have been apprised about the emerging situation to enable them to take necessary precautionary measures," Kumar said.

"We are in regular contact with the Chinese side for further updates."

The Brahmaputra flows through the northeastern Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering wrote to Minister of Sate for Water Resources Arjun Meghwal apprising him of the landslide in the upstream of the Brahmaputra.

"As per the latest information received from the Ministry of Water Resources of China, landslides have blocked the Milin section of the Brahmaputra/ Yarlong Zangbo river from 16 October early morning, which will have an impact on the lower reaches of the Yarlong Zangbo River," Ering wrote.

"The Chinese side is paying close attention to the blockage of the Yarlong Zangbo river," he said.

Ering also said that if there is further information, China must notify India in time and the two sides must proactively engage on the issue.