External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says passports damaged during Kerala floods to be replaced free of cost

India Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 20:57:23 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday announced that passports damaged in floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government.

"There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account (of) floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.

Kerala has been reeling under massive floods in which over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people were rendered homeless.

Around 10 of the 14 districts in state have been affected by the floods.


