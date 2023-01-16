'Express delivery to heaven': Vehicle moved over deep cliff with the help of rope, internet shocked

Public transport is an integral part of our lives these days. Vehicles including buses, trucks, cars, and many others are usually seen plying on the roads and highways. They quickly also move on bridges and help transport heavy loads along with passengers. But have you ever seen a bus moving over a deep trench without a bridge? Well, this is the case here. A video that is presently going viral on the internet shows how people made use of a rope to move a vehicle from one end of the gorge to another. There is no doubt that the video is terrifying and quite risky as well.

Shared on Twitter by author and scientist Subhash Kak, the video shows a vehicle’s upper end being held by a hydraulic rope and further being moved with its help. While there was no support below it, the bus managed to go from one end to another. The user while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “Great idea for public transport.”

Watch:

Great idea for public transport pic.twitter.com/xsXdpI01iq — Subhash Kak ☀️ (@subhash_kak) January 15, 2023

While the exact location of the video is not known, the video has already left social media users shocked. Many people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Swarg marg (Way to heaven)”.

Swarg marg — Dharmic Centrist (@DhrmaRenaissanc) January 15, 2023

Another person wrote, “It’s called probable express delivery to heaven.”

It’s called probable express delivery to heaven — Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) January 15, 2023

A third user wrote, “Lack of connectivity!”

Lack of connectivity! — AJ (@AJAY70322) January 15, 2023

Another commented, “Just build a bridge.. that wud be a great idea.. this is very dangerous.”

Just build a bridge.. that wud be a great idea.. this is very dangerous — Durgesh Khanapurkar (@durgeshjk) January 16, 2023

People in the comment section also pointed out the consequences of using a rope for moving such a heavy rope. A person wrote, “Transportation of Public Transport” to be precise. A bad design can lead to dangerous consequences”.

“Transportation of Public Transport” to be precise. A bad design can lead to dangerous consequences. — Hariniwas Singh 🇮🇳 (@hariniwas) January 15, 2023

Another individual remarked, “That is a terrible idea. The bus is not optimized for this mode of transport. Wondering how the passengers felt during this tumultuous phase of their journey.”

That is a terrible idea. The bus is not optimized for this mode of transport. Wondering how the passengers felt during this tumultuous phase of their journey. — Badri Rama (@badri_rama) January 15, 2023

The video is going viral and has grabbed thousands of views so far.

