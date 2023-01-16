India

'Express delivery to heaven': Vehicle moved over deep cliff with the help of rope, internet shocked

The video shared on Twitter shows how a vehicle is being moved over a deep gorge with the help of a rope that has been attached to its roof. The video of the shocking stunt has left the internet terrified and concerned over the safety of the vehicle

January 16, 2023
Public transport is an integral part of our lives these days. Vehicles including buses, trucks, cars, and many others are usually seen plying on the roads and highways. They quickly also move on bridges and help transport heavy loads along with passengers. But have you ever seen a bus moving over a deep trench without a bridge? Well, this is the case here. A video that is presently going viral on the internet shows how people made use of a rope to move a vehicle from one end of the gorge to another. There is no doubt that the video is terrifying and quite risky as well.

Shared on Twitter by author and scientist Subhash Kak, the video shows a vehicle’s upper end being held by a hydraulic rope and further being moved with its help. While there was no support below it, the bus managed to go from one end to another. The user while sharing the video also added a caption that reads, “Great idea for public transport.”

While the exact location of the video is not known, the video has already left social media users shocked. Many people took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Swarg marg (Way to heaven)”.

Another person wrote, “It’s called probable express delivery to heaven.”

A third user wrote, “Lack of connectivity!”

 

Another commented, “Just build a bridge.. that wud be a great idea.. this is very dangerous.”

People in the comment section also pointed out the consequences of using a rope for moving such a heavy rope. A person wrote, “Transportation of Public Transport” to be precise. A bad design can lead to dangerous consequences”.

Another individual remarked, “That is a terrible idea. The bus is not optimized for this mode of transport. Wondering how the passengers felt during this tumultuous phase of their journey.”

The video is going viral and has grabbed thousands of views so far.

January 16, 2023

