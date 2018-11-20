You are here:
Explosion in Maharashtra's Wardha kills 5, injures 6: Blast occured in Army base camp while destroying old explosives

India FP Staff Nov 20, 2018 09:48:36 IST

Five people died and six others were injured in an explosion in an Army base camp in Maharashtra's Wardha on Tuesday. CNN-News18 reported that the Maharashtra Police confirmed the number of casualties. The report also said that the casualties include a worker of an ordinance factory and three civilians.

The blast, in the Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha, reportedly occurred while destroying old explosives.

According to reports, the old ammunition exploded when the employee of the factory was burying it underground.

