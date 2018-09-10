Explosion at Trinamool Congress office in West Bengal's Birbhum district; police yet to ascertain cause

Suri (West Bengal): A high intensity explosion destroyed a Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Birbhum district Monday, police said.

"The incident took place at Barrah village under Kankartala police station area. It is yet to be ascertained if anyone has been injured in the explosion," police said.

According to the police, the party office was locked from outside when the explosion occurred which damaged a big portion of the office. "The local people claimed that the office was locked at the time of explosion," Kunal Agarwal, Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, said,

"To ensure the nature of explosion some more time is required. So far, no person has been arrested in this connection," he added.

Anubrata Mondal, the district TMC president, alleged that BJP-backed miscreants from Jharkhand attacked the party office with bombs. District BJP president Ramkrishna Roy described Mondal's allegation as "ridiculous".