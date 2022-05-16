Explained: Why the Char Dham Yatra is treacherous

As many as 39 people have died in the last two weeks on the popular Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand due to mountain sickness, high blood pressure and heart attack

As many as 39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra so far since it began two weeks ago, a government official said on Monday. The pilgrimage resumed on 3 May in Uttarakhand and has seen a huge influx of devotees.

The official has presented high blood pressure, heart attack and mountain sickness as the reasons for the demise of the pilgrims.

According to The Indian Express, in 2019, around 38 lakh pilgrims undertook the yatra and over 90 pilgrims had died. In 2017 and 2018, 112 and 102 pilgrims died respectively.

While it remains one of the most popular religious journeys in the country, why is it considered so dangerous, let’s take a look:

The difficult terrain



The four pilgrimage sites on the Char Dham Yatra are located in Uttarakhand at high altitudes in the Himalayan region. The circuit consists of Yamunotri and Gagotri in Uttarkashi district, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli.

Kedarnath is situated at a height of 11,700 ft, while Gangotri is at the lowest point at around 10,200 ft.

What are the risks involved



Locations at a higher altitude have low oxygen levels, low air pressure, increased ultraviolet radiation exposure and low temperatures.

Low oxygen levels combined with low air pressure can cause nausea and disorientation in those who are not acclimatised to the harsh conditions.

The 16km trek can cause a lot of exertion, especially on visitors of advanced age.

According to the Uttarakhand Health Department, the cause of the deaths so far is altitude sickness. People who have heart problems are at higher risk, although anyone can suffer such scary consequences without proper precautions.

"Most of the deaths of all the pilgrims have taken place on the travel routes. The cause of death of all has been high blood pressure, heart attack, and mountain sickness," Uttarakhand Director-General Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI.

The health official informed that the health check-up of the pilgrims is being done at various places on the travel routes besides Rishikesh.

People can experience symptoms like headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and loss of energy, shortness of breath, problems with sleep, and a loss of appetite.

What are the precautions



It is important to get a medical test done before planning the pilgrimage and keeping all required medicines along on the journey.

Those with comorbidities and those who are recovering from COVID-19 should avoid the journey as it can be overly exhausting and can turn fatal.

It is advised that a pilgrim shouldn’t gain more than 800-1000 metres of elevation in a day, as the body needs to adjust to lower oxygen levels.

People suffering with respiratory ailments, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart illness should be extra cautious.

If any of the symptoms are experienced or observed, immediate medical health should be sought.

The devotees should carry warm clothes and use sunscreen (SPF 50) during the day. Sunglasses should also be used as sunlight may appear brighter on higher altitudes and can cause harm to the eyesight.

Regular drinking of water and food consumption is important as altitude can increase metabolism and suppress the feeling of hunger. Smoking and oily food should be avoided.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.