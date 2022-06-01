Explained: Who is Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh in the limelight after the Sidhu Moose Wala murder?

The notorious Davinder Bambiha gang, which has vowed to avenge the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, has alleged that Mankirt Aulakh was involved in the murder

The murder of rapper-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has turned the nation’s attention to the Punjabi music industry. Now another singer Mankirt Aulakh has said that like Moose Wala, he too has been receiving death threats.

The 31-year-old has requested the Punjab Police to increase his security cover citing that his life is in danger.



Who is Mankirt Aulakh?

Aulkah is a popular singer and music producer from Behbalpur village in Haryana’s Fatehabad. Born into a family of Jatt farmers, he moved to Chandigarh after his schooling.

Before making a foray into the Punjabi music industry, he played kabbadi and wrestled.

He made his debut in 2013 and a year on his song “Kaka Ji” became an instant hit. One of his most popular songs “Gallan Mithiyan” has more than 141 million views on YouTube. His latest song “Pakistan” has more than 50 million views.

Like is the trend in Punjabi music, Aulkah’s songs are about cars, Jatt pride, and women.

He has six million followers on Instagram and 4.55 million subscribers on YouTube.

What is Aulakh’s connection to Moose Wala?

According to Aulakh, he received threats in April from the Davinder Bambiha gang, the archrival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that took responsibility for killing Moose Wala, reports NDTV.

The Bambiha gang has alleged in a Facebook post that Aulakh was involved in the Moose Wala shooting and that he extorted money from other singers in the Punjabi music industry. The post accused that Aulakh was associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and said that the musician was no less than a gangster himself.

Earlier reports surfaced in some sections of the media that Aulakh’s manager Sachin was identified as a key suspect by the police for allegedly being involved in the Moose Wala case. While the first arrest has been made, so far Aulakh or his manager’s name has not cropped up.

The Bambiha gang has vowed the avenge Moose Wala’s death though they have clarified that were not linked to the slain singer.

The gang was led by Davinder Bambiha, who used to run an extortion racket in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. He was killed by the Punjab Police in an encounter in 2016. Since then, his close aides Dilpreet and Sukhpreet, aka Budha have been running the operations from inside a jail.

What does Aulakh have to say about the allegations?

The singer has refuted his involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also requested the media not to publish unverified stories.

In a video message shared on his Instagram handle, he denied his manager’s involvement in the Moose Wala murder.

Aulakh said that Punjabi singers are not associated with any gangs and whatever they have achieved is because of their hard work.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is involved in the Moose Wala killing, said in a Facebook post that he had attacked the singer to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali leader who had close ties with the music industry and was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Brar is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.