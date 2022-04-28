Explained: What is a heatwave and what does it do to your body?

Temperature above certain levels can not only affect bodily functions, but can even prove fatal if ignored

As the sun rains fire over large parts of India with temperatures rising as much as 45 degree Celsius, venturing out of home is nowhere in people’s to-do lists unless it is a necessity.

A severe heatwave has continued to scorch the country since the beginning of March, maximum temperature in several regions including Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may even witness the mercury rising as much as 45 degrees Celsius.

Also read: India’s deadly heatwave: What to expect in the coming days in the ‘hottest summer’ ever?

Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, which typify this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.

What is a heatwave?



The word, heatwave, has become a part of common parlance over the years, generally to refer to very hot days. However, there is a technical definition to this meteorological phenomenon.

There are a number of criteria set by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare a heatwave for a region.

When the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius along the coast, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, it is declared as a heatwave.

A heatwave is also declared when the maximum temperature rises by between 4.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature departs from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

A third condition for a heatwave arises when an area records a maximum temperature of more than 45 degrees Celsius and up to 47 degrees Celsius on any given day.

How does heat waves affect your body?

Temperature above certain levels can not only affect the bodily function, but can even prove fatal if ignored. The longer a person stays in increased temperatures, the worse the effects on their body.

As the body’s temperature increases, blood vessels also open up, leading to lower blood pressure. It makes the heart work harder to circulate the blood around the body.

The effects of lower blood pressure can be felt through dizziness, headache, and nausea.

To fight the heat, the body starts sweating heavily which further leads to loss of salt and fluids in the body, causing dehydration.

The lower blood pressure and dehydration can cause muscle cramps, confusion, and fainting. If the blood pressure drops too far, it can increase the risk of a heart attack.

What to do to stay safe?

One should drink water and eat foods that have high water content to maintain the fluid, salt balance in the body.

Wear loose-fitting clothing while stepping out and try to stay in shade for as long as you can while travelling. One should also limit travel and exercise during a heat wave.

If somebody appears affected by the heat, they should immediately be moved to a cool place and laid down. The affected person should be given plenty of water, or a rehydration liquid, to drink.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.