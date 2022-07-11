Explained: Karnataka's new education policy proposal questioning Pythagoras theorem and Newton's law of gravity

The proposals put forth by Karnataka is an effort to introduce the 'Bharatiya' way of seeking education and inculcate the cultural identity of India among students

After the textbook controversy, Karnataka's position paper on National Education Policy (NEP) has raised a new row.

Karnataka's position paper National Education Policy (NEP) proposed a three-language plan, making Kannada mandatory for students from classes one to 12. In addition, the task force that is responsible for implementing NEP in the state encourages students to question the Pythagorean theorem and other scientific concepts like Newton’s law of gravity and instead give priority to ‘ancient’ and ‘traditional’ knowledge of India.

NEP 2020, which will replace the old education policy of 1986, advocates that the medium of instructions till grade five or grade eight and beyond should be in home language/mother tongue/local/regional language.

Every state has been asked to submit their respective position papers under 26 various headings with regard to NEP. These are later uploaded on the National Council of Education Research and Training’s (NCERT) website. The central government then uses these recommendations to bring about the National Curriculum Framework, according to Times of India report. The position paper of each state represents their stand which can be used to create a state’s curriculum as well.

Let’s take a closer look at the recommendations made by Karnataka’s NEP.

On language

The position paper of language education suggested that there is a need to learn a “Bharatiya language, preferably Sanskrit. The paper also focuses on giving the opportunity to students for learning “other Indian classical and ancient languages along with Sanskrit in regions and schools where there is demand for the same, reports Times of India.

It mandates that the medium of instruction should be the mother tongue, local language or Kannada. At the same time, it provides flexibility of bilingual languages for those students whose mother tongue is English or those who are from other states and don’t know the local language. In such cases, English may be used in addition to mother tongue, home language, local language or Kannada.

In March 2022, the central government made it clear to the Karnataka High Court that there is no mention of compulsion of any language in NEP. According to a report by Deccan Herald, a memo was filed on behalf of the central government which stated that as per chapter 22 of NEP, higher education institutions will use mother tongue/local language as medium of instruction or offer bilingually.

As per the position paper, bilingual mode of education will make education equal and convenient for students coming from states outside of Karnataka. Teachers are advised to use mother tongue or Kannada and English. Students will also be allowed to write the exams in either of the languages.

Kannada will be taught as language one during the foundational years, that is three years of preschool, while the mother tongue will be language two and local language will be language three (if they are not Kannada).

From class one to eight, Kannada will be compulsory and will be treated as language one. English, along with local language and mother tongue or any Indian classical language will be language two. Language three will be an Indian language that has been recognised by the eighth schedule of the constitution (other than Kannada and the one opted under language two).

According to Times of India most of these recommendations apply to students from higher grades too. The only difference being that students from classes nine to 12 will be given an opportunity to learn a foreign language as language three. Meanwhile students in grades 11 and 12 will have the option of studying Kannada or Indian language from the eighth schedule. However, those who don’t opt Kannada have to take a short course to learn the language.

Promoting a ‘Bharatiya’ way of education

The guidelines laid down by the task force, which is constituted by Karnataka’s Department of Primary and Secondary Education, questions the ‘Eurocentric’ concepts of education. According to an Indian Express report, the paper says, “Encouraging an attitude of questioning and not merely accepting whatever the textbooks say as infallible truth, with a clear foundation of how knowledge generation takes place and how fake news such as Pythagoras theorem, apple falling on Newton’s head etc are created and propagated.”

To inculcate the cultural identity of India among students, the paper emphasises the need of stressing on the works of Indian mathematicians like Aryabhata’s numbering system and introduction to bhūtasaṅkhyā and kaṭapayādi systems.

The paper also claimed that the Pythagoras theorem traces its roots back to Vedic times. As per Times of India’s report, Madan Gopal, an IAS officer and the head of the task force, said, “This is the interpretation of the group. Gravity and Pythagoras have roots in Vedic maths. This is an Indic-centred approach.” He further said that there is a lot of information on the internet which would back his claim.

The paper also observes the importance of introducing the ‘injunctions’ of Manusmriti, which has been subjected to ‘unwarranted controversy’, according to an Indian Express report.

What do experts say?

According to a report by Times of India, several problematic points were expressed in the meetings held to review Karnataka’s position papers called ‘Knowledge of India’. Madan Gopal while dismissing the objections said, “This paper has been prepared under the chairmanship of an eminent IIT professor. It has been vetted and accepted by the state government.”

As per an Indian Express report, educationist and the chairperson of one of the position papers called ‘Emerging trends of community participation’ said that even though it was clear that through the papers the government wants to introduce the ‘Bharatiya’ way of education, he believed that knowledge and concepts cannot be based on oral texts and Vedic practices. Rather, it should be based on scientific research.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.