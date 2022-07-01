Explained: How food labels will change in India from today

The new directives by FSSAI mandate e-commerce food companies like Swiggy and Zomato to display the calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen of a food item on packages

Food regulator FSSAI has issued a list of directives to e-commerce food operators and FMCG companies, which basically means ordering food from Swiggy, Zomato or buying any packaged food will be slightly different and a lot more beneficial for the consumer.

What are the new food labelling norms?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed online food platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to ensure compliance of its regulations related to display of nutritional value by food service establishments from 1 July.

According to Business Standard, in a letter to all online Food Business Operators (FBOs), the food regulator has asked them to display on their platforms, including mobile apps, the calorific value and information related to nutrition and allergen.

This will help the restaurants and eateries on these food-ordering services to feed the data on online platforms.

“...so that FBOs registered on your respective platforms would be able to feed and update such information in respect of each dish/food they are offering for sale,” FSSAI said in the letter.

The directive is in line with the labelling and display regulations the FSSAI came out with in 2020 for food service establishments. The FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2O2O come into effect from July 1, 2022.

As per a report by News18, food service establishments having central licence or outlets at 10 or more locations are required to mention the calorific value (in kcal per serving and serving size) against the food items displayed on the menu cards, boards or booklets.

They should also provide information related to nutrition, allergen and ingredients among others.

Event caterers and food service premises that operate for less than sixty days in a calendar year (consecutively or non-consecutively) are exempted from the scope of these regulations.

The rules will also be applicable to restaurants as they will now have to start mentioning the calorific value per serving and serving size against food items on menu cards.

They will also have to display that “an average active adult requires 2,000 kcal energy per day, however, calorie needs may vary” prominently.

Food labelling norms for FMCG companies

A set of directives has also been issued to FMCG companies that require them to label pre-packaged foods and display of essential information at premises where food is manufactured, processed, served and stored.

According to CNBC TV18, FMCG companies are now mandated to disclose contents on the label of a packaged food in a “clear, unambiguous, prominent and readily legible manner” and in a way that any tampering with it will be evident.

The regulations also require the labels on these pre-packaged foods to be in a way that they are not separated from the container.

The FSSAI also requires FMCG companies to declare the entire list of ingredients as well as the packs will have to declare how much that food contributes to the daily Recommended Dietary Allowance of an average adult.

The new regulations also make it mandatory to specifically declare ‘added sugars’ if there are any artificial sweeteners including what it is, quantity and any possible side-effects.



