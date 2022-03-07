Exit Poll Legislative Assembly 2022: Date, time and where to watch exit poll results

While results of the elections shall be declared on 10 March, all eyes have now shifted towards the exit polls

The seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will conclude today by 6pm and with this, the Assembly elections in five states i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will come to an end.

While results of the elections shall be declared on 10 March, all eyes have now shifted towards the exit polls.

What is an Exit Poll

Exit poll is a survey that predicts the likely outcome of election results. Through random or systematic sampling methods, media organisations predict the election results. The survey is done by posing questions to voters outside the polling booths. Voters are generally asked which party they voted for and why. Media organisations collect all the samples and decode the political trend to predict which candidate will be selected.

When and Where to Watch Exit Polls for 2022 Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India had earlier prohibited media organisations from sharing exit polls till 7 March. EC has allowed the release of exit polls only after the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh is completed. Exit poll results will be available from today, 7 March from 6.30pm onwards.

Viewers can check exit poll results by tuning in to multiple news channels. One can also check live streaming of exit polls through their smartphones on the official YouTube page of prominent news channels. Channels such as CNN-News 18 and India Today will also stream exit poll results. Updates and coverage of various exit polls can also be checked on FirstPost. Agencies such as Today’s Chanakya, CVoter and MyAxis India are also reliable sources that typically conduct exit polls and viewers can check results on these also.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly went to the polls in seven phases this year. Voting in six phases for 349 seats took place on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 March. The seventh and last phase that covered 54 seats went to polls on 7 March.

On 14 February, Goa’s 40 seats and Uttarakhand’s 70 seats went to the polls in a single phase. 117-member Punjab Assembly went to polls on 20 February in a single phase while Manipur voted in two phases, on 28 February and 5 March this year.

