EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply for 60 Management Trainee posts at eximbankindia.in from 19 December

Export-Import Bank of India, or EXIM Bank, has released an online notification for recruitment of 60 management trainees. Willing and eligible candidates can fill the application form on the Bank's website - eximbankindia.in from 19 December.

The last date to apply is 31 December. Candidates must note that the application in any other format will not be considered and will be rejected irrespective of fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Of the total vacancies, 27 are for unreserved or general candidates, 8 for SC, 4 for ST, 16 for OBC (non-creamy layer) and 5 for EWS.

Candidates should clearly indicate the position that they are applying for. The applicants must possess excellent communication skills and should be proficient in use of computer and information technology.

Candidates should possess a minimum of 60 percent marks at the time of appearing for interview or when joining the bank. Applicants appearing for graduate/ postgraduate exam in 2021, should also possess essential academic qualification above for each position with minimum of 60 percent marks.

Candidates belonging to general, EWS and OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 600. SC/ ST/ PWD applicants will be required to pay Rs 100 at the time of registration.

As per the official notification, the maximum age of UR/EWS candidates applying for EXIM Bank Management Trainee recruitment 2020 should be 25 years as on 1 December, 2020. The upper age limit for SC/ ST applicants is 30 years and OBC (non-creamy layer) is 28 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis on written test and interview. The details of the written test including date and time will be informed to the shortlisted candidates at a later date. Those shortlisted will be getting a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000.

To check other details related to EXIM Bank Management Trainee recruitment 2020, click here